The Kansas City Royals and Salvador Perez take the field in the first game of a three-game series against Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox on Friday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

White Sox vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox are 15th in baseball with 50 total home runs.

Chicago's .398 slugging percentage ranks 17th in baseball.

The White Sox rank 16th in MLB with a .244 batting average.

Chicago ranks 15th in runs scored with 191 (4.2 per game).

The White Sox's .303 on-base percentage is the fourth-worst in baseball.

The White Sox's 8.4 strikeouts per game rank 13th in the majors.

The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Chicago's pitching staff ranks fourth in the majors.

Chicago has a 5.27 team ERA that ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The White Sox average baseball's third-highest WHIP (1.466).

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Michael Kopech gets the start for the White Sox, his ninth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.74 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing just one hit.

Kopech has two quality starts under his belt this year.

Kopech has pitched five or more innings in a game six times this year heading into this game.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 5/13/2023 Astros W 3-1 Home Dylan Cease Brandon Bielak 5/14/2023 Astros L 4-3 Home Lucas Giolito Hunter Brown 5/16/2023 Guardians W 8-3 Home Lance Lynn Shane Bieber 5/17/2023 Guardians W 7-2 Home Mike Clevinger Peyton Battenfield 5/18/2023 Guardians L 3-1 Home Dylan Cease Logan Allen 5/19/2023 Royals - Home Michael Kopech Zack Greinke 5/20/2023 Royals - Home Lucas Giolito Jordan Lyles 5/21/2023 Royals - Home Lance Lynn Brad Keller 5/22/2023 Guardians - Away Mike Clevinger Peyton Battenfield 5/23/2023 Guardians - Away Dylan Cease Logan Allen 5/24/2023 Guardians - Away Michael Kopech Cal Quantrill

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.