White Sox vs. Royals: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals will play on Friday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 8:10 PM ET, with Luis Robert and Vinnie Pasquantino -- two hot hitters -- expected to produce at the plate.
Oddsmakers list the White Sox as -130 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Royals +105 moneyline odds. The total is 9.5 runs for this contest (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds to go under).
White Sox vs. Royals Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, May 19, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|White Sox
|-130
|+105
|9.5
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
White Sox Recent Betting Performance
- In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 3-3.
- When it comes to hitting the over, the White Sox and their opponents are 3-6-1 in their last 10 games with a total.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the White Sox's last 10 games.
Explore More About This Game
White Sox Betting Records & Stats
- The White Sox have won eight of the 15 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (53.3%).
- Chicago has a 6-5 record (winning 54.5% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the White Sox have an implied win probability of 56.5%.
- Chicago has had an over/under set by bookmakers 45 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 22 of those games (22-19-4).
- The White Sox have not had a run line set for a game this season.
White Sox Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|9-13
|7-16
|6-15
|10-14
|14-22
|2-7
