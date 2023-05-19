Friday's contest between the Chicago White Sox (16-29) and Kansas City Royals (14-31) squaring off at Guaranteed Rate Field has a projected final score of 6-5 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the White Sox, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 8:10 PM ET on May 19.

The White Sox will give the nod to Michael Kopech (1-4) against the Royals and Zack Greinke (1-4).

White Sox vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

  • When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
  • Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
  • How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

White Sox vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is White Sox 6, Royals 5.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Royals

  • Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

  • In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the White Sox have a record of 3-3.
  • Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in its last 10 games with a total.
  • There has not been a spread set for any of the White Sox's last 10 games.
  • The White Sox have entered the game as favorites 15 times this season and won eight, or 53.3%, of those games.
  • Chicago has a record of 6-5 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -130 on the moneyline.
  • The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for the White Sox.
  • Chicago has scored 191 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.
  • The White Sox's 5.27 team ERA ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 13 Astros W 3-1 Dylan Cease vs Brandon Bielak
May 14 Astros L 4-3 Lucas Giolito vs Hunter Brown
May 16 Guardians W 8-3 Lance Lynn vs Shane Bieber
May 17 Guardians W 7-2 Mike Clevinger vs Peyton Battenfield
May 18 Guardians L 3-1 Dylan Cease vs Logan Allen
May 19 Royals - Michael Kopech vs Zack Greinke
May 20 Royals - Lucas Giolito vs Jordan Lyles
May 21 Royals - Lance Lynn vs Brad Keller
May 22 @ Guardians - Mike Clevinger vs Peyton Battenfield
May 23 @ Guardians - Dylan Cease vs Logan Allen
May 24 @ Guardians - Michael Kopech vs Cal Quantrill

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.