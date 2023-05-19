The Philadelphia Phillies (20-23) carry a four-game losing run into a home contest versus the Chicago Cubs (19-24), at 7:05 PM ET on Friday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Ranger Suarez to the mound, while Marcus Stroman (2-4) will answer the bell for the Cubs.

Cubs vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Suarez - PHI (0-0, 6.75 ERA) vs Stroman - CHC (2-4, 3.24 ERA)

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Marcus Stroman

Stroman makes the start for the Cubs, his 10th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 3.24 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance came on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, when the righty threw 2 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.

Over nine games this season, the 32-year-old has a 3.24 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .219 to opposing hitters.

Stroman is looking to collect his eighth quality start of the year.

Stroman is trying to collect his ninth start of five or more innings this year in this matchup.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ranger Suárez

Suarez will take to the mound for the Phillies, his second start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he threw four innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up three earned runs.

He has pitched in one games this season with an ERA of 6.75, a batting average against of .389 and 9.0 strikeouts per nine innings.

