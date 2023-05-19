Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs are ready for a matchup with Nicholas Castellanos and the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs have hit 54 homers this season, which ranks 11th in the league.

Chicago ranks eighth in the majors with a .431 team slugging percentage.

The Cubs' .266 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fourth in MLB.

Chicago ranks 12th in the majors with 206 total runs scored this season.

The Cubs have an OBP of .340 this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Cubs rank 19th in strikeouts per game (9.0) among MLB offenses.

Chicago strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 16th in MLB.

Chicago has pitched to a 4.05 ERA this season, which ranks 13th in baseball.

Cubs pitchers have a 1.228 WHIP this season, seventh-best in the majors.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cubs will hand the ball to Marcus Stroman (2-4) for his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up six earned runs and allowed seven hits in 2 2/3 innings pitched against the Minnesota Twins on Sunday.

In nine starts this season, he's earned seven quality starts.

Stroman has started nine games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings eight times. He averages 5.6 innings per appearance.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 5/13/2023 Twins L 11-1 Away Hayden Wesneski Joe Ryan 5/14/2023 Twins L 16-3 Away Marcus Stroman Louie Varland 5/15/2023 Astros L 6-4 Away Jameson Taillon Framber Valdez 5/16/2023 Astros L 7-3 Away Justin Steele Cristian Javier 5/17/2023 Astros L 7-6 Away Drew Smyly J.P. France 5/19/2023 Phillies - Away Marcus Stroman Ranger Suárez 5/20/2023 Phillies - Away Jameson Taillon Aaron Nola 5/21/2023 Phillies - Away Justin Steele Bailey Falter 5/23/2023 Mets - Home Drew Smyly Kodai Senga 5/24/2023 Mets - Home Marcus Stroman Tylor Megill 5/25/2023 Mets - Home Jameson Taillon Carlos Carrasco

