Friday's game at Citizens Bank Park has the Philadelphia Phillies (20-23) taking on the Chicago Cubs (19-24) at 7:05 PM ET (on May 19). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 win for the Phillies, so expect a tight matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Ranger Suarez to the mound, while Marcus Stroman (2-4) will get the nod for the Cubs.

Cubs vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Cubs vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Phillies 5, Cubs 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 2-6 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Chicago and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total nine times.

The last 10 Cubs games have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

The Cubs have won in eight, or 40%, of the 20 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Chicago has a win-loss record of 7-7 when favored by +110 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Cubs have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Chicago is the No. 12 offense in MLB, scoring 4.8 runs per game (206 total runs).

The Cubs have pitched to a 4.05 ERA this season, which ranks 13th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cubs Schedule