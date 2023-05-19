The Boston Celtics are 9.5-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat at TD Garden on Friday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat lead the series 1-0.

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 116 - Heat 108

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Heat (+ 9.5)

Heat (+ 9.5) Pick OU: Over (215)



The Celtics have a 44-35-3 ATS record this season as opposed to the 30-48-4 mark from the Heat.

Boston covers the spread when it is a 9.5-point favorite or more 47.8% of the time. That's more often than Miami covers as an underdog of 9.5 or more (never covered this season).

Boston and its opponents have gone over the point total 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82). That's more often than Miami and its opponents have (40 out of 82).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Heat are 8-16, while the Celtics are 53-21 as moneyline favorites.

Celtics Performance Insights

When it comes to points, Boston is playing well on both offense and defense, as it ranks fourth-best in the league in points scored (117.9 per game) and fourth-best in points allowed (111.4 per contest).

The Celtics rank seventh in the NBA with 26.7 dimes per contest.

The Celtics are top-five this year in three-point shooting, ranking second-best in the league with 16 treys per game. Meanwhile, they rank sixth with a 37.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

This season, Boston has taken 52% two-pointers, accounting for 62% of the team's baskets. It has shot 48% threes (38% of the team's baskets).

Heat Performance Insights

Offensively Miami is the worst squad in the league (109.5 points per game). But defensively it is second-best (109.8 points conceded per game).

At 23.8 assists per game, the Heat are 25th in the NBA.

Beyond the arc, the Heat are 16th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (12). They are fourth-worst in 3-point percentage at 34.4%.

Miami attempts 40.8% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 59.2% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 30.5% of Miami's buckets are 3-pointers, and 69.5% are 2-pointers.

