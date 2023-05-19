The Toronto Blue Jays (25-19) and Baltimore Orioles (28-16) clash in the first of a three-game series on Friday at Rogers Centre, at 7:07 PM ET. The Blue Jays are coming off a series defeat to the Yankees, and the Orioles a series split with the Angels.

The Blue Jays will call on Yusei Kikuchi (5-0) versus the Orioles and Kyle Gibson (4-3).

Blue Jays vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Probable Pitchers: Kikuchi - TOR (5-0, 3.89 ERA) vs Gibson - BAL (4-3, 4.67 ERA)

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Yusei Kikuchi

Kikuchi (5-0) will take the mound for the Blue Jays, his ninth start of the season.

The left-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed nine hits in four innings pitched against the Atlanta Braves on Sunday.

The 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.89 and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .277 in eight games this season.

He has earned a quality start three times in eight starts this season.

Kikuchi has five starts of five or more innings this season in eight chances. He averages 5.2 innings per outing.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Gibson

Gibson (4-3) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 4.67 ERA in 52 2/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.

In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the righty went five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

The 35-year-old has an ERA of 4.67, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season. Opponents are batting .284 against him.

Gibson is trying to record his fifth quality start of the season in this game.

Gibson is aiming for his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 frames per start.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old's 4.67 ERA ranks 57th, 1.404 WHIP ranks 56th, and 6.2 K/9 ranks 67th.

