Top Player Prop Bets for White Sox vs. Guardians on May 18, 2023
Player props are available for Luis Robert and Steven Kwan, among others, when the Chicago White Sox host the Cleveland Guardians at Guaranteed Rate Field on Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.
White Sox vs. Guardians Game Info
- When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox
Dylan Cease Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Cease Stats
- The White Sox's Dylan Cease (2-2) will make his 10th start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start three times in nine starts this season.
- Cease will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 27-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (4.86), 60th in WHIP (1.446), and 15th in K/9 (10.5).
Cease Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Astros
|May. 13
|6.0
|4
|0
|0
|5
|2
|at Royals
|May. 8
|5.0
|9
|7
|7
|6
|1
|vs. Twins
|May. 3
|5.0
|5
|4
|4
|6
|4
|vs. Rays
|Apr. 27
|4.0
|9
|7
|6
|3
|2
|at Rays
|Apr. 22
|4.0
|6
|3
|3
|5
|1
Luis Robert Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Robert Stats
- Robert has 43 hits with 11 doubles, 12 home runs, nine walks and 28 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a .267/.326/.559 slash line so far this season.
Robert Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Guardians
|May. 17
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|May. 16
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Astros
|May. 14
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|0
|vs. Astros
|May. 13
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Astros
|May. 12
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
Andrew Vaughn Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Vaughn Stats
- Andrew Vaughn has 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs, 17 walks and 31 RBI (40 total hits).
- He has a .242/.330/.424 slash line so far this season.
- Vaughn enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .150 with a double, a home run and two RBI.
Vaughn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Guardians
|May. 17
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Guardians
|May. 16
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Astros
|May. 14
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|May. 13
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|May. 12
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians
Steven Kwan Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)
Kwan Stats
- Kwan has recorded 45 hits with nine doubles, a triple, a home run and 24 walks. He has driven in 14 runs with eight stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .276/.363/.362 on the season.
- Kwan hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .375 with three doubles, four walks and two RBI.
Kwan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at White Sox
|May. 17
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at White Sox
|May. 16
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Angels
|May. 14
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Angels
|May. 13
|3-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|4
|1
|vs. Angels
|May. 12
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
