Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox (15-28) will clash with Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians (19-22) at Guaranteed Rate Field on Wednesday, May 17. First pitch is set for 8:10 PM ET.

The favored White Sox have -140 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Guardians, who are listed at +120. The over/under is 9 runs for the matchup (with +100 odds to hit the over and -120 odds on the under).

White Sox vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Mike Clevinger - CHW (2-3, 4.79 ERA) vs Peyton Battenfield - CLE (0-4, 4.45 ERA)

White Sox vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

White Sox vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the White Sox have been favored 13 times and won seven, or 53.8%, of those games.

The White Sox have a 2-2 record (winning 50% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Chicago has a 58.3% chance to win.

The White Sox have a 2-2 record from the four games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over four times.

The Guardians have been chosen as underdogs in 14 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (50%) in those games.

This season, the Guardians have come away with a win two times in four chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Guardians have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 23rd 3rd

