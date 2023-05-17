Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox will meet Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 8:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox rank 15th in MLB action with 47 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Chicago ranks 18th in baseball with a .394 slugging percentage.

The White Sox rank 16th in MLB with a .242 batting average.

Chicago has the No. 17 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.3 runs per game (183 total runs).

The White Sox are 27th in baseball with a .303 on-base percentage.

The White Sox strike out 8.4 times per game, the No. 15 average in baseball.

The pitching staff for Chicago has a collective 9.8 K/9 to lead MLB.

Chicago has the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.40).

Pitchers for the White Sox combine for the third-worst WHIP in the majors (1.483).

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Mike Clevinger (2-3) takes the mound for the White Sox in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 4.79 ERA in 41 1/3 innings pitched, with 35 strikeouts.

The righty's last time out came on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.

Clevinger is trying to collect his third quality start of the year.

Clevinger is looking for his fifth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.1 innings per appearance on the mound.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 5/11/2023 Royals L 4-3 Away Mike Clevinger Brady Singer 5/12/2023 Astros L 5-1 Home Michael Kopech J.P. France 5/13/2023 Astros W 3-1 Home Dylan Cease Brandon Bielak 5/14/2023 Astros L 4-3 Home Lucas Giolito Hunter Brown 5/16/2023 Guardians W 8-3 Home Lance Lynn Shane Bieber 5/17/2023 Guardians - Home Mike Clevinger Peyton Battenfield 5/18/2023 Guardians - Home Dylan Cease Logan Allen 5/19/2023 Royals - Home Michael Kopech Zack Greinke 5/20/2023 Royals - Home Lucas Giolito Jordan Lyles 5/21/2023 Royals - Home Lance Lynn Brad Keller 5/22/2023 Guardians - Away Mike Clevinger Peyton Battenfield

