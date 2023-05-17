The Houston Astros (23-19) will look to Yordan Alvarez, riding a 13-game hitting streak, against the Chicago Cubs (19-23) at 8:10 PM ET on Wednesday, at Minute Maid Park.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send J.P. France (1-0) to the mound, while Drew Smyly (4-1) will take the ball for the Cubs.

Cubs vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: France - HOU (1-0, 0.77 ERA) vs Smyly - CHC (4-1, 3.05 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Drew Smyly

Smyly gets the start for the Cubs, his ninth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 3.05 ERA and 38 strikeouts over 44 1/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.

The 33-year-old has a 3.05 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings across eight games this season, while giving up a batting average of .204 to opposing batters.

Smyly heads into this matchup with three quality starts under his belt this year.

Smyly will try to record his seventh outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.5 innings per appearance.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: J.P. France

The Astros will send France to the mound for his third start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he threw 6 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up one earned run.

He has pitched in two games this season with an ERA of .77, a batting average against of .146 and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings.

France has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

