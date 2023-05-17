Top Player Prop Bets for Cubs vs. Astros on May 17, 2023
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Sportsbooks have listed player props for Yordan Alvarez and others when the Houston Astros host the Chicago Cubs at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.
Cubs vs. Astros Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs
Ian Happ Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Happ Stats
- Ian Happ has 44 hits with 11 doubles, four home runs, 32 walks and 18 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He has a slash line of .295/.418/.450 so far this season.
Happ Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Astros
|May. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Astros
|May. 15
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Twins
|May. 14
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|May. 13
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Twins
|May. 12
|3-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Yordan Alvarez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Alvarez Stats
- Alvarez has 39 hits with nine doubles, nine home runs, 19 walks and 39 RBI.
- He's slashed .298/.400/.573 so far this year.
- Alvarez hopes to build on a 13-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .389 with four doubles, two home runs, five walks and nine RBI.
Alvarez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Cubs
|May. 16
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|3
|vs. Cubs
|May. 15
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|at White Sox
|May. 14
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|3
|at White Sox
|May. 13
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at White Sox
|May. 12
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Tucker Stats
- Kyle Tucker has seven doubles, six home runs, 21 walks and 27 RBI (39 total hits). He's also stolen six bases.
- He has a slash line of .264/.347/.432 on the year.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cubs
|May. 16
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Cubs
|May. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|May. 14
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at White Sox
|May. 13
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at White Sox
|May. 12
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
