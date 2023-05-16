Luis Robert is one of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Cleveland Guardians and the Chicago White Sox square off at Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday (at 8:10 PM ET).

White Sox vs. Guardians Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Robert Stats

Robert has 42 hits with 11 doubles, 11 home runs, nine walks and 27 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .275/.335/.562 on the year.

Robert will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .368 with two doubles, three home runs and six RBI.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros May. 14 2-for-4 2 1 1 6 0 vs. Astros May. 13 2-for-4 2 1 2 5 0 vs. Astros May. 12 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 0 at Royals May. 11 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 at Royals May. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has 12 doubles, a triple, four home runs, 17 walks and 29 RBI (37 total hits).

He's slashed .236/.324/.401 so far this season.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Astros May. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros May. 13 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros May. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Royals May. 11 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 at Royals May. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

Shane Bieber Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Bieber Stats

Shane Bieber (3-1) will take the mound for the Guardians, his ninth start of the season.

He's going for his fourth straight quality start.

Bieber has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 27-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (2.61), 27th in WHIP (1.103), and 61st in K/9 (6.8).

Bieber Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Tigers May. 9 6.0 7 0 0 9 1 at Yankees May. 3 8.0 5 2 2 4 1 at Red Sox Apr. 28 7.0 5 2 2 4 2 vs. Marlins Apr. 22 5.2 4 3 3 4 4 at Nationals Apr. 16 6.0 9 3 3 4 1

