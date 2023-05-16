When the Cleveland Guardians (19-21) and Chicago White Sox (14-28) square of at Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday, May 16, Shane Bieber will get the nod for the Guardians, while the White Sox will send Lance Lynn to the mound. The game will start at 8:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Guardians as -125 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog White Sox +105 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this contest (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds to go under).

White Sox vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Bieber - CLE (3-1, 2.61 ERA) vs Lynn - CHW (1-5, 7.51 ERA)

White Sox vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Guardians have been favored 24 times and won 12, or 50%, of those games.

The Guardians have a record of 10-10 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter (50% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Cleveland.

The Guardians have a 3-3 record from the six games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Cleveland and its opponents combined to go over the total three times.

The White Sox have been victorious in six, or 22.2%, of the 27 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the White Sox have won four of 23 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 2-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

White Sox vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew Benintendi 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+240) Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+190) Tim Anderson 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+290) Hanser Alberto 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+310) Yasmani Grandal 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+240)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 22nd 3rd

