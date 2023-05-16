Tuesday's game between the Chicago White Sox (14-28) and the Cleveland Guardians (19-21) at Guaranteed Rate Field has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 7-5, with the White Sox securing the victory. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on May 16.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Shane Bieber (3-1) to the mound, while Lance Lynn (1-5) will get the nod for the White Sox.

White Sox vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

White Sox vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is White Sox 7, Guardians 6.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

The White Sox have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Chicago and its foes are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The last 10 White Sox games have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 27 games this year and have walked away with the win six times (22.2%) in those games.

This year, Chicago has won four of 23 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Chicago scores the 22nd-most runs in baseball (175 total, 4.2 per game).

White Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.51 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

White Sox Schedule