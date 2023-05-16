Sportsbooks have listed player props for Yordan Alvarez and others when the Houston Astros host the Chicago Cubs at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Cubs vs. Astros Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: TBS

TBS Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Cristian Javier Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Javier Stats

Cristian Javier (3-1) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his ninth start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Javier has pitched five or more innings in eight straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 26-year-old's 3.47 ERA ranks 37th, 1.007 WHIP ranks 14th, and 10.4 K/9 ranks 16th.

Javier Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Angels May. 10 6.0 3 2 2 11 1 at Mariners May. 5 7.0 3 3 3 8 2 vs. Phillies Apr. 29 5.2 7 3 3 6 1 at Braves Apr. 23 6.0 3 2 1 10 2 vs. Blue Jays Apr. 17 5.0 3 1 1 5 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Justin Steele's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Yordan Alvarez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Alvarez Stats

Alvarez has eight doubles, nine home runs, 19 walks and 37 RBI (37 total hits).

He's slashing .291/.397/.567 on the season.

Alvarez hopes to build on a 12-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .361 with three doubles, three home runs, five walks and 10 RBI.

Alvarez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Cubs May. 15 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 at White Sox May. 14 2-for-4 1 0 2 3 at White Sox May. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at White Sox May. 12 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 at Angels May. 10 1-for-4 1 1 1 4

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Tucker Stats

Kyle Tucker has collected 38 hits with six doubles, six home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 26 runs with six stolen bases.

He's slashed .264/.349/.431 on the year.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs May. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox May. 14 2-for-3 0 0 1 3 0 at White Sox May. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at White Sox May. 12 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 1 at Angels May. 10 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Yordan Alvarez, Kyle Tucker or other Astros players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.