Top Player Prop Bets for Cubs vs. Astros on May 16, 2023
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Sportsbooks have listed player props for Yordan Alvarez and others when the Houston Astros host the Chicago Cubs at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
Cubs vs. Astros Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Cristian Javier Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -115)
Javier Stats
- Cristian Javier (3-1) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his ninth start of the season.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.
- Javier has pitched five or more innings in eight straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- Among qualified pitchers this season, the 26-year-old's 3.47 ERA ranks 37th, 1.007 WHIP ranks 14th, and 10.4 K/9 ranks 16th.
Javier Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Angels
|May. 10
|6.0
|3
|2
|2
|11
|1
|at Mariners
|May. 5
|7.0
|3
|3
|3
|8
|2
|vs. Phillies
|Apr. 29
|5.2
|7
|3
|3
|6
|1
|at Braves
|Apr. 23
|6.0
|3
|2
|1
|10
|2
|vs. Blue Jays
|Apr. 17
|5.0
|3
|1
|1
|5
|2
Yordan Alvarez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Alvarez Stats
- Alvarez has eight doubles, nine home runs, 19 walks and 37 RBI (37 total hits).
- He's slashing .291/.397/.567 on the season.
- Alvarez hopes to build on a 12-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .361 with three doubles, three home runs, five walks and 10 RBI.
Alvarez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Cubs
|May. 15
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|at White Sox
|May. 14
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|3
|at White Sox
|May. 13
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at White Sox
|May. 12
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|at Angels
|May. 10
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Tucker Stats
- Kyle Tucker has collected 38 hits with six doubles, six home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 26 runs with six stolen bases.
- He's slashed .264/.349/.431 on the year.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cubs
|May. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|May. 14
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at White Sox
|May. 13
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at White Sox
|May. 12
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|at Angels
|May. 10
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
