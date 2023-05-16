On Tuesday, May 16, Yordan Alvarez's Houston Astros (22-19) host Cody Bellinger's Chicago Cubs (19-22) at Minute Maid Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Astros as -165 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Cubs +140 moneyline odds. The total is 7.5 runs for this game.

Cubs vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Cristian Javier - HOU (3-1, 3.47 ERA) vs Justin Steele - CHC (6-0, 1.82 ERA)

Cubs vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Cubs vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have been favored 27 times and won 13, or 48.1%, of those games.

The Astros have gone 5-5 (winning 50% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Houston, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

The Astros were favored on the moneyline in six of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Houston and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The Cubs have been chosen as underdogs in 18 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (44.4%) in those games.

This season, the Cubs have come away with a win two times in four chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or longer on the moneyline.

The Cubs have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Cubs vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Yan Gomes 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+320) Dansby Swanson 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+230) Cody Bellinger 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+225) Patrick Wisdom 0.5 (+105) 0.5 (+105) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+230) Trey Mancini 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+300)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 16th 3rd

