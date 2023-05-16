The Chicago Cubs and Christopher Morel take the field in the second game of a three-game series against Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cubs vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Read More About This Game

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs' 49 home runs rank 11th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 121 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks ninth in MLB with a .424 slugging percentage this season.

The Cubs' .266 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fourth in MLB.

Chicago has scored 197 runs (4.8 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .339 this season, which ranks second in the league.

The Cubs rank 18th with an average of nine strikeouts per game.

Chicago strikes out 8.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 23rd in MLB.

Chicago has the 10th-best ERA (3.88) in the majors this season.

The Cubs have a combined WHIP of just 1.211 as a pitching staff, which is the sixth-best in baseball this season.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cubs' Justin Steele (6-0) will make his ninth start of the season.

The left-hander gave up three earned runs in six innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth quality start in a row.

Steele will look to pitch five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 5/10/2023 Cardinals W 10-4 Home Justin Steele Jordan Montgomery 5/12/2023 Twins W 6-2 Away Drew Smyly Sonny Gray 5/13/2023 Twins L 11-1 Away Hayden Wesneski Joe Ryan 5/14/2023 Twins L 16-3 Away Marcus Stroman Louie Varland 5/15/2023 Astros L 6-4 Away Jameson Taillon Framber Valdez 5/16/2023 Astros - Away Justin Steele Cristian Javier 5/17/2023 Astros - Away Drew Smyly J.P. France 5/19/2023 Phillies - Away Hayden Wesneski Ranger Suárez 5/20/2023 Phillies - Away Marcus Stroman Aaron Nola 5/21/2023 Phillies - Away Jameson Taillon Bailey Falter 5/23/2023 Mets - Home Drew Smyly Kodai Senga

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.