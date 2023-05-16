Kyle Tucker and Ian Happ will be among the stars on display when the Houston Astros face the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET, at Minute Maid Park.

The Astros are favored in this one, at -165, while the underdog Cubs have +140 odds to win. The over/under for the matchup has been set at 7.5 runs.

Cubs vs. Astros Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -165 +140 7.5 -115 -105 - - -

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have posted a mark of 2-4.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Cubs and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total seven times.

The Cubs' previous 10 contests have not had a runline posted by sportsbooks. In six consecutive games, Chicago and its opponent have topped the over/under, with the average total established by bookmakers being 7.6 runs.

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have been chosen as underdogs in 18 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (44.4%) in those games.

Chicago has a record of 2-2 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least +140 on the moneyline.

The Cubs have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Chicago's games have gone over the total in 20 of its 41 chances.

The Cubs have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 11-11 8-11 9-12 10-10 11-17 8-5

