Sunday's game between the Houston Astros (20-19) and Chicago White Sox (14-27) going head to head at Guaranteed Rate Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Astros, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 2:10 PM ET on May 14.

The probable starters are Hunter Brown (3-1) for the Astros and Lucas Giolito (2-2) for the White Sox.

White Sox vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

White Sox vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Astros 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

White Sox Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 2-3.

When it comes to the over/under, Chicago and its foes are 5-5-0 in its last 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the White Sox's past 10 games.

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 26 games this year and have walked away with the win six times (23.1%) in those games.

Chicago has a mark of 4-17 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the White Sox have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Averaging 4.2 runs per game (172 total), Chicago is the 16th-highest scoring team in the majors.

White Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.55 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

