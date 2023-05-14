Cubs vs. Twins: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins will aim to out-hit Christopher Morel and the Chicago Cubs at Target Field on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
The favored Twins have -110 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Cubs, who are listed at -110. The over/under is 7.5 runs for the game.
Cubs vs. Twins Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|PUSH
|-110
|-110
|7.5
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Cubs Recent Betting Performance
- The Cubs have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.
- In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Cubs and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Cubs' past 10 contests. The average over/under established by sportsbooks in Chicago's past four contests has been 7.6, a streak during which the Cubs and their opponents have hit the over every time.
Explore More About This Game
Cubs Betting Records & Stats
- The Cubs have won in eight, or 50%, of the 16 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Chicago has a record of 8-8 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least -110 on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 52.4% chance of pulling out a win.
- Chicago and its opponents have hit the over in 18 of its 39 games with a total this season.
- The Cubs have yet play a game with a spread this season.
Cubs Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|11-11
|8-9
|9-11
|10-9
|11-16
|8-4
