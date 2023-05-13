Dylan Cease will take the mound for the Chicago White Sox (13-27) on Saturday, May 13 versus the Houston Astros (20-18), who will counter with Brandon Bielak. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:15 PM ET at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The Astros are listed as +105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite White Sox (-130). The contest's over/under has been set at 9 runs.

White Sox vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Cease - CHW (2-2, 5.58 ERA) vs Bielak - HOU (0-1, 4.15 ERA)

White Sox vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

White Sox vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the White Sox have been favored 12 times and won six, or 50%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, the White Sox have a 5-4 record (winning 55.6% of their games).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The White Sox were the moneyline favorite in four of their last 10 games, and they went 2-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times.

The Astros have been victorious in seven, or 63.6%, of the 11 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Astros have come away with a win four times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 2-1.

Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 24th 3rd

