Sportsbooks have set player props for Freddie Freeman, Juan Soto and others when the Los Angeles Dodgers host the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Padres Game Info

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: FOX

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Julio Urías Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Urías Stats

Julio Urias (4-3) will take to the mound for the Dodgers and make his ninth start of the season.

He has earned a quality start four times in eight starts this season.

Urias has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 26-year-old's 3.77 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.169 WHIP ranks 38th, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 23rd.

Urías Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Padres May. 7 5.2 8 2 2 3 1 vs. Phillies May. 2 7.0 1 1 1 10 1 at Pirates Apr. 27 5.2 7 6 6 5 2 at Cubs Apr. 21 3.1 7 5 5 4 2 vs. Cubs Apr. 16 5.2 8 3 2 6 1

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has 12 doubles, seven home runs, 19 walks and 20 RBI (47 total hits). He has swiped five bases.

He has a slash line of .303/.375/.516 on the season.

Freeman hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .238 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres May. 12 2-for-3 1 1 3 6 0 at Brewers May. 10 2-for-5 1 1 3 5 0 at Brewers May. 9 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 1 at Brewers May. 8 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Padres May. 7 0-for-5 2 0 0 0 0

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has put up 35 hits with 10 doubles, eight home runs and 22 walks. He has driven in 22 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .248/.352/.489 so far this year.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres May. 12 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 at Brewers May. 10 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Brewers May. 9 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Brewers May. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Padres May. 7 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Soto Stats

Soto has 35 hits with 12 doubles, six home runs and 36 walks. He has driven in 19 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a .255/.410/.474 slash line on the season.

Soto hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .474 with five doubles, a home run, four walks and two RBI.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers May. 12 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Twins May. 11 2-for-3 0 0 1 4 0 at Twins May. 10 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 2 at Twins May. 9 4-for-4 1 0 0 6 0 vs. Dodgers May. 7 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

Xander Bogaerts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Bogaerts Stats

Xander Bogaerts has 38 hits with six doubles, six home runs, 19 walks and 15 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a .266/.361/.434 slash line on the year.

Bogaerts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers May. 12 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 at Twins May. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins May. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Twins May. 9 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers May. 7 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0

