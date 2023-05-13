Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins (21-18) will take on Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs (19-19) at Target Field on Saturday, May 13. First pitch is set for 2:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Twins as -175 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Cubs +145 moneyline odds. The over/under is 7.5 runs for this contest (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds on the under).

Cubs vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan - MIN (5-1, 2.45 ERA) vs Hayden Wesneski - CHC (2-1, 3.15 ERA)

Cubs vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Cubs vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have won 18, or 69.2%, of the 26 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter, the Twins have a 4-4 record (winning 50% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins have a 3-4 record from the seven games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Cubs have been underdogs in 15 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (53.3%) in those contests.

The Cubs have been listed as an underdog of +145 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

The Cubs have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 18th 3rd Win NL Central +450 - 3rd

