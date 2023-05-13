Saturday's game at Target Field has the Minnesota Twins (21-18) squaring off against the Chicago Cubs (19-19) at 2:10 PM ET (on May 13). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 win for the Twins, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The probable pitchers are Joe Ryan (5-1) for the Twins and Hayden Wesneski (2-1) for the Cubs.

Cubs vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

  • When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
  • Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • How to Watch on TV: BSN
Cubs vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Twins 5, Cubs 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Twins

  • Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs

Cubs Performance Insights

  • In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have posted a mark of 2-1.
  • When it comes to the over/under, Chicago and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games.
  • The previous 10 Cubs games have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.
  • The Cubs have been victorious in eight, or 53.3%, of the 15 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • Chicago has been listed as an underdog of +145 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.
  • The Cubs have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
  • The offense for Chicago is No. 9 in the majors, scoring five runs per game (189 total runs).
  • Cubs pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.28 ERA this year, second-best in baseball.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 7 Marlins L 5-4 Hayden Wesneski vs Sandy Alcantara
May 8 Cardinals L 3-1 Marcus Stroman vs Miles Mikolas
May 9 Cardinals L 6-4 Jameson Taillon vs Jack Flaherty
May 10 Cardinals W 10-4 Justin Steele vs Jordan Montgomery
May 12 @ Twins W 6-2 Drew Smyly vs Sonny Gray
May 13 @ Twins - Hayden Wesneski vs Joe Ryan
May 14 @ Twins - Marcus Stroman vs Louie Varland
May 15 @ Astros - Jameson Taillon vs Framber Valdez
May 16 @ Astros - Justin Steele vs Cristian Javier
May 17 @ Astros - Drew Smyly vs J.P. France
May 19 @ Phillies - Hayden Wesneski vs Ranger Suárez

