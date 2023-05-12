Yordan Alvarez will lead the charge for the Houston Astros (19-18) on Friday, May 12, when they battle Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox (13-26) at Guaranteed Rate Field at 8:10 PM ET.

The favored Astros have -150 moneyline odds against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at +125. An 8.5-run over/under is set for the game.

White Sox vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: J.P. France - HOU (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Michael Kopech - CHW (1-3, 5.97 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

White Sox vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Looking to wager on the White Sox and Astros matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the White Sox (+125), for example -- will win. It's that easy! If the White Sox win, and you bet $10, you'd get $22.50 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, such as player props (will Luis Robert get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Explore More About This Game

White Sox vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have won 10 out of the 24 games, or 41.7%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, the Astros have gone 7-9 (43.8%).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros went 3-4 over the seven games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Houston and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 25 games this year and have walked away with the win six times (24%) in those games.

The White Sox have a win-loss record of 2-9 when favored by +125 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

White Sox vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+195) Andrew Benintendi 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+240) Tim Anderson 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+260) Lenyn Sosa 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+325) Hanser Alberto 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+270)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the White Sox, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 24th 3rd

Think the White Sox can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.