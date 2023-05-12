Julius Randle and his New York Knicks teammates hit the court versus the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

In a 112-103 win over the Heat (his most recent action) Randle posted 24 points and five assists.

In this article we will break down Randle's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Julius Randle Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 25.1 15.4 Rebounds 8.5 10.0 7.7 Assists 3.5 4.1 3.4 PRA 35.5 39.2 26.5 PR 31.5 35.1 23.1 3PM 2.5 2.8 1.6



Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Julius Randle Insights vs. the Heat

This season, Julius Randle has made 8.5 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 19.1% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 21.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.8 per game.

Randle's Knicks average 101 possessions per game, which ranks 23rd among NBA teams, while the Heat are one of the league's slowest with 99.2 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Heat are second in the NBA, giving up 109.8 points per game.

The Heat concede 41.9 rebounds per game, ranking sixth in the league.

Conceding 25.6 assists per game, the Heat are the 14th-ranked team in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Heat have given up 13.1 makes per game, 28th in the league.

Julius Randle vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/10/2023 36 24 5 5 4 0 1 5/8/2023 39 20 9 3 1 0 0 5/6/2023 38 10 14 2 0 0 0 5/2/2023 38 25 12 8 3 0 0 3/29/2023 15 3 5 1 0 0 0 3/22/2023 36 15 6 9 1 0 1 3/3/2023 36 43 9 3 8 1 0 2/2/2023 34 23 10 6 3 0 3

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.