Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins take the field on Friday at Target Field against Drew Smyly, who is starting for the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is set for 8:10 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Oddsmakers list the Twins as -160 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Cubs +135 moneyline odds. The total is 7.5 runs for this contest (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds to go under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Cubs gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cubs vs. Twins Odds & Info

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -160 +135 7.5 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

Over their last 10 contests, the Cubs were named underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

When it comes to the total, the Cubs and their foes are 3-7-0 in their last 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cubs' past 10 games.

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have been underdogs in 14 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (50%) in those contests.

Chicago has been at least a +135 moneyline underdog three times this season and won each of those games.

The Cubs have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Games involving Chicago have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 16 of 37 chances this season.

The Cubs have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 11-11 7-8 9-10 9-9 10-15 8-4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.