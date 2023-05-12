Friday's game that pits the Minnesota Twins (21-17) against the Chicago Cubs (18-19) at Target Field has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 4-2 in favor of the Twins. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on May 12.

The Twins will give the nod to Sonny Gray (4-0) versus the Cubs and Drew Smyly (3-1).

Cubs vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Cubs vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Twins 4, Cubs 3.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

Over their last 10 games, the Cubs have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

When it comes to the total, Chicago and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its previous 10 games.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Cubs' past 10 contests.

The Cubs have come away with seven wins in the 14 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Chicago has been a +125 moneyline underdog on five occasions this season and won every game.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Chicago is the ninth-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging 4.9 runs per game (183 total).

The Cubs have pitched to a 3.32 ERA this season, which ranks third in baseball.

