Player prop bet odds for Vinnie Pasquantino, Andrew Vaughn and others are listed when the Kansas City Royals host the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium on Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Royals Game Info

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSKC

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Vaughn Stats

Vaughn has 35 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 16 walks. He has driven in 28 runs.

He has a slash line of .246/.337/.430 so far this season.

Vaughn will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .261 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and eight RBI.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Royals May. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Royals May. 9 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 at Royals May. 8 1-for-5 0 0 2 2 at Reds May. 7 3-for-5 2 0 4 6 at Reds May. 6 0-for-5 0 0 0 0

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -294)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -294) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Robert Stats

Luis Robert has nine doubles, eight home runs, 12 walks and 21 RBI (35 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He has a .254/.335/.493 slash line on the season.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals May. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals May. 9 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Royals May. 8 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 0 at Reds May. 7 2-for-2 4 0 2 3 0 at Reds May. 6 2-for-2 1 0 0 3 0

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Vinnie Pasquantino Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Pasquantino Stats

Pasquantino has 13 doubles, seven home runs, 21 walks and 19 RBI (42 total hits).

He's slashed .298/.390/.539 on the year.

Pasquantino hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBI.

Pasquantino Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. White Sox May. 10 3-for-5 2 0 0 4 vs. White Sox May. 9 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 vs. White Sox May. 8 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 vs. Athletics May. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics May. 6 0-for-3 1 0 0 0

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 39 hits with nine doubles, seven home runs, nine walks and 21 RBI.

He's slashed .289/.347/.511 on the season.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. White Sox May. 10 2-for-4 0 0 1 4 vs. White Sox May. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox May. 8 1-for-3 2 0 1 1 vs. Athletics May. 7 3-for-4 3 1 1 6 vs. Athletics May. 6 2-for-3 0 0 0 2

