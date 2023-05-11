Thursday's game that pits the Kansas City Royals (11-27) versus the Chicago White Sox (13-25) at Kauffman Stadium has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 7-5 in favor of the Royals. Game time is at 2:10 PM ET on May 11.

The Royals will call on Brady Singer (2-4) against the White Sox and Mike Clevinger (2-3).

White Sox vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

White Sox vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Royals 7, White Sox 6.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

White Sox Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 4-2.

When it comes to the over/under, Chicago and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the White Sox's past 10 games.

The White Sox have been victorious in six, or 24%, of the 25 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Chicago has a win-loss record of 5-17 when favored by -105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Chicago is the No. 15 offense in the majors, scoring 4.3 runs per game (165 total runs).

White Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.71 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

White Sox Schedule