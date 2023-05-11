The Phoenix Suns and the Denver Nuggets square off in a decisive Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Suns and Nuggets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN

Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Suns Stats Insights

This season, the Suns have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% lower than the 47.8% of shots the Nuggets' opponents have hit.

Phoenix has a 23-9 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.8% from the field.

The Suns are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 18th.

The Suns put up just 1.1 more points per game (113.6) than the Nuggets give up (112.5).

When Phoenix totals more than 112.5 points, it is 34-10.

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets have shot at a 50.4% clip from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 46.6% shooting opponents of the Suns have averaged.

Denver is 45-16 when it shoots better than 46.6% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at fifth.

The Nuggets score an average of 115.8 points per game, just 4.2 more points than the 111.6 the Suns allow to opponents.

Denver is 47-8 when it scores more than 111.6 points.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

The Suns are scoring 114.1 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they are averaging 113.2 points per contest.

Phoenix cedes 109.2 points per game in home games this season, compared to 113.9 when playing on the road.

At home, the Suns are draining 0.6 more threes per game (12.5) than on the road (11.9). They also own a better three-point percentage at home (38.4%) compared to in road games (36.5%).

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

The Nuggets score 119.4 points per game at home, 7.2 more than away (112.2). On defense they allow 109.6 per game, 5.7 fewer points than away (115.3).

In 2022-23 Denver is giving up 5.7 fewer points per game at home (109.6) than away (115.3).

At home the Nuggets are averaging 29.9 assists per game, two more than away (27.9).

Suns Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Chris Paul Out Groin Deandre Ayton Questionable Rib

Nuggets Injuries