On Thursday, Seby Zavala (.083 batting average in his past 10 games, with a home run, two walks and two RBI) and the Chicago White Sox face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brady Singer. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Royals Starter: Brady Singer
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Explore More About This Game

Seby Zavala At The Plate

  • Zavala is batting .157 with a double, two home runs and three walks.
  • In six of 21 games this year (28.6%), Zavala has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In 21 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • In three games this season, Zavala has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In five of 21 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 13
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (30.8%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.7%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (15.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The Royals pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Royals have a 5.43 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to give up 51 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
  • Singer (2-4) takes the mound for the Royals in his eighth start of the season. He has an 8.82 ERA in 33 2/3 innings pitched, with 33 strikeouts.
  • The righty's last time out was on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went four innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 8.82, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are batting .304 against him.
