On Thursday, Seby Zavala (.083 batting average in his past 10 games, with a home run, two walks and two RBI) and the Chicago White Sox face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brady Singer. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Explore More About This Game

Seby Zavala At The Plate

Zavala is batting .157 with a double, two home runs and three walks.

In six of 21 games this year (28.6%), Zavala has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In 21 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

In three games this season, Zavala has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In five of 21 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 13 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (30.8%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.7%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (15.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

