Hanser Alberto Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Royals - May 11
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Hanser Alberto -- batting .310 with four doubles, two home runs, two walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the hill, on May 11 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Royals.
Hanser Alberto Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Hanser Alberto At The Plate
- Alberto is hitting .277 with four doubles, three home runs and two walks.
- Alberto is batting .471 with two homers during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- In nine of 17 games this season (52.9%), Alberto has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a long ball in 17.6% of his games this year, and 5.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Alberto has picked up an RBI in six games this year (35.3%), with more than one RBI in three of those contests (17.6%).
- He has scored at least once eight times this season (47.1%), including one multi-run game.
Hanser Alberto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|10
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (60.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (30.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (50.0%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Royals have a 5.43 team ERA that ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (51 total, 1.3 per game).
- Singer (2-4) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his eighth start of the season. He's put together an 8.82 ERA in 33 2/3 innings pitched, with 33 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty tossed four innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In seven games this season, the 26-year-old has put up an 8.82 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .304 to his opponents.
