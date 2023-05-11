Hanser Alberto -- batting .310 with four doubles, two home runs, two walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the hill, on May 11 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Royals.

Hanser Alberto Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Thursday, May 11, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Discover More About This Game

Hanser Alberto At The Plate

Alberto is hitting .277 with four doubles, three home runs and two walks.

Alberto is batting .471 with two homers during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.

In nine of 17 games this season (52.9%), Alberto has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has hit a long ball in 17.6% of his games this year, and 5.8% of his trips to the plate.

Alberto has picked up an RBI in six games this year (35.3%), with more than one RBI in three of those contests (17.6%).

He has scored at least once eight times this season (47.1%), including one multi-run game.

Hanser Alberto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 10 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (30.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (50.0%)

