The Chicago White Sox, including Elvis Andrus (.359 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 68 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Royals.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

Andrus is hitting .206 with four doubles, a home run and 13 walks.

Andrus has gotten at least one hit in 55.3% of his games this year (21 of 38), with at least two hits five times (13.2%).

He has homered in one of 38 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

Andrus has driven home a run in seven games this season (18.4%), including more than one RBI in 13.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in nine of 38 games (23.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 22 10 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (50.0%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (4.5%) 6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (13.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.5%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (13.6%)

