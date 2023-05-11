Deandre Ayton NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Suns vs. Nuggets - May 11
Deandre Ayton could make a big impact for the Phoenix Suns at 10:00 PM on Thursday against the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
Below, we look at Ayton's stats and trends to help you pick out the top prop bets.
Deandre Ayton Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|12.5
|18
|13.4
|Rebounds
|8.5
|10
|9.7
|Assists
|--
|1.7
|1
|PRA
|22.5
|29.7
|24.1
|PR
|21.5
|28
|23.1
Deandre Ayton Insights vs. the Nuggets
- This season, Deandre Ayton has made 7.8 shots per game, which adds up to 15.1% of his team's total makes.
- Ayton's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 27th, averaging 99.5 possessions per game, while his Suns average 101.4 per game, which ranks 19th among NBA teams.
- Defensively, the Nuggets are ranked eighth in the NBA, conceding 112.5 points per contest.
- The Nuggets give up 40.8 rebounds per game, best in the NBA.
- In terms of assists, the Nuggets have conceded 25.7 per game, 15th in the league.
Deandre Ayton vs. the Nuggets
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/9/2023
|32
|14
|9
|1
|0
|1
|2
|5/7/2023
|27
|8
|8
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5/5/2023
|26
|4
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5/1/2023
|33
|14
|8
|4
|0
|1
|0
|4/29/2023
|30
|14
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4/6/2023
|32
|16
|5
|2
|0
|2
|0
|3/31/2023
|28
|8
|10
|1
|0
|0
|1
|12/25/2022
|38
|22
|16
|2
|1
|2
|2
