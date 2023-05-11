Andrew Vaughn -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the mound, on May 11 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Royals Starter: Brady Singer
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Vaughn? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

  • Vaughn leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.430) thanks to 17 extra-base hits.
  • Vaughn is batting .261 with one homer during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
  • Vaughn has picked up a hit in 73.0% of his 37 games this season, with more than one hit in 18.9% of them.
  • He has hit a long ball in four games this season (10.8%), leaving the park in 2.5% of his chances at the plate.
  • Vaughn has had at least one RBI in 43.2% of his games this season (16 of 37), with two or more RBI nine times (24.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 12 of 37 games (32.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 21
13 (81.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (66.7%)
4 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (14.3%)
7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (23.8%)
3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.8%)
8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (38.1%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The Royals pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.43).
  • Royals pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (51 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Royals will send Singer (2-4) to make his eighth start of the season. He is 2-4 with an 8.82 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 33 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last appearance came on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went four innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • The 26-year-old has an ERA of 8.82, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are hitting .304 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.