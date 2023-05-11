Andrew Vaughn -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the mound, on May 11 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.430) thanks to 17 extra-base hits.

Vaughn is batting .261 with one homer during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Vaughn has picked up a hit in 73.0% of his 37 games this season, with more than one hit in 18.9% of them.

He has hit a long ball in four games this season (10.8%), leaving the park in 2.5% of his chances at the plate.

Vaughn has had at least one RBI in 43.2% of his games this season (16 of 37), with two or more RBI nine times (24.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 12 of 37 games (32.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 21 13 (81.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (66.7%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (14.3%) 7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (23.8%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.8%) 8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (38.1%)

