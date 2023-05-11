The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Benintendi (.243 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Thursday, May 11, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi is batting .256 with seven doubles and 13 walks.

Benintendi has reached base via a hit in 26 games this season (of 34 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.

In 34 games played this season, he has not homered.

In eight games this year, Benintendi has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 16 of 34 games (47.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 21 10 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (76.2%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (23.8%) 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (42.9%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (19.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings