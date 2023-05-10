The Chicago White Sox (13-24) and Kansas City Royals (10-27) square off on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET, at Kauffman Stadium.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the White Sox will send Lance Lynn (1-4) to the mound, while Brad Keller (2-3) will take the ball for the Royals.

White Sox vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Lynn - CHW (1-4, 6.86 ERA) vs Keller - KC (2-3, 4.67 ERA)

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lance Lynn

The White Sox will hand the ball to Lynn (1-4) for his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw 6 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up four earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The 35-year-old has an ERA of 6.86, a 3.33 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.525 in seven games this season.

In seven starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Lynn has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brad Keller

Keller makes the start for the Royals, his eighth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.67 ERA and 25 strikeouts over 34 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty threw 4 1/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing six earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.67, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season. Opponents are hitting .276 against him.

Keller has one quality start under his belt this year.

Keller will try to collect his fourth game of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 4.9 innings per appearance.

