Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox will play Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday at Kauffman Stadium, at 7:40 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

White Sox vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 15th in MLB action with 40 total home runs.

Chicago's .391 slugging percentage ranks 18th in MLB.

The White Sox are 19th in MLB with a .239 batting average.

Chicago is the 13th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.4 runs per game (164 total).

The White Sox's .302 on-base percentage is 24th in baseball.

The White Sox's 8.5 strikeouts per game rank 13th in the majors.

Chicago's pitching staff is No. 1 in MLB with a collective 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings.

Chicago's 5.60 team ERA ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the White Sox combine for the third-worst WHIP in MLB (1.509).

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox will send Lance Lynn (1-4) to make his eighth start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.86 ERA and 50 strikeouts through 39 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.

Lynn has one quality start under his belt this season.

Lynn is seeking his sixth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 frames per appearance on the mound.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 5/5/2023 Reds W 5-4 Away Lance Lynn Hunter Greene 5/6/2023 Reds L 5-3 Away Mike Clevinger Nick Lodolo 5/7/2023 Reds W 17-4 Away Michael Kopech Graham Ashcraft 5/8/2023 Royals L 12-5 Away Dylan Cease Zack Greinke 5/9/2023 Royals W 4-2 Away Lucas Giolito Jordan Lyles 5/10/2023 Royals - Away Lance Lynn Brad Keller 5/11/2023 Royals - Away Mike Clevinger Brady Singer 5/12/2023 Astros - Home Michael Kopech J.P. France 5/13/2023 Astros - Home Dylan Cease Brandon Bielak 5/14/2023 Astros - Home Lucas Giolito Hunter Brown 5/16/2023 Guardians - Home Lance Lynn Shane Bieber

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.