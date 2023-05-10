How to Watch the White Sox vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox will play Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday at Kauffman Stadium, at 7:40 PM ET.
White Sox vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 15th in MLB action with 40 total home runs.
- Chicago's .391 slugging percentage ranks 18th in MLB.
- The White Sox are 19th in MLB with a .239 batting average.
- Chicago is the 13th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.4 runs per game (164 total).
- The White Sox's .302 on-base percentage is 24th in baseball.
- The White Sox's 8.5 strikeouts per game rank 13th in the majors.
- Chicago's pitching staff is No. 1 in MLB with a collective 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Chicago's 5.60 team ERA ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the White Sox combine for the third-worst WHIP in MLB (1.509).
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The White Sox will send Lance Lynn (1-4) to make his eighth start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.86 ERA and 50 strikeouts through 39 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Lynn has one quality start under his belt this season.
- Lynn is seeking his sixth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 frames per appearance on the mound.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/5/2023
|Reds
|W 5-4
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Hunter Greene
|5/6/2023
|Reds
|L 5-3
|Away
|Mike Clevinger
|Nick Lodolo
|5/7/2023
|Reds
|W 17-4
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|Graham Ashcraft
|5/8/2023
|Royals
|L 12-5
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Zack Greinke
|5/9/2023
|Royals
|W 4-2
|Away
|Lucas Giolito
|Jordan Lyles
|5/10/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Brad Keller
|5/11/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Mike Clevinger
|Brady Singer
|5/12/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|J.P. France
|5/13/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Brandon Bielak
|5/14/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Hunter Brown
|5/16/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Shane Bieber
