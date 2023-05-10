Trey Mancini Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Cardinals - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Trey Mancini and his .371 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (65 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the St. Louis Cardinals and Jordan Montgomery on May 10 at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Trey Mancini? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Cardinals Player Props
|Cubs vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
|Cubs vs Cardinals Prediction
|How to Watch Cubs vs Cardinals
|Cubs vs Cardinals Odds
Trey Mancini At The Plate
- Mancini has four doubles, three home runs and eight walks while batting .254.
- Mancini has picked up a hit in 20 of 32 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.
- He has hit a home run in three games this season (9.4%), homering in 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Mancini has picked up an RBI in 28.1% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 12.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
- In eight of 32 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|12
|12 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (66.7%)
|5 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (16.7%)
|5 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (25.0%)
|3 (15.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (33.3%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is ninth in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have a 4.40 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (43 total, 1.2 per game).
- Montgomery (2-4 with a 3.29 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his eighth of the season.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when the lefty threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old's 3.29 ERA ranks 30th, 1.220 WHIP ranks 41st, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 42nd.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.