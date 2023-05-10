Seiya Suzuki Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Cardinals - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Seiya Suzuki (hitting .250 in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple, five walks and three RBI), battle starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.
Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Seiya Suzuki At The Plate
- Suzuki has three doubles, a triple, a home run and 11 walks while batting .253.
- Suzuki has gotten at least one hit in 70.8% of his games this season (17 of 24), with multiple hits four times (16.7%).
- He has gone deep in one of 24 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
- Suzuki has driven in a run in eight games this year (33.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in eight of 24 games so far this season.
Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|12
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (83.3%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (41.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (33.3%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks ninth in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have a 4.40 team ERA that ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 43 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Montgomery makes the start for the Cardinals, his eighth of the season. He is 2-4 with a 3.29 ERA and 38 strikeouts through 41 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.29), 41st in WHIP (1.220), and 42nd in K/9 (8.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
