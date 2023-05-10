Nick Madrigal Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Cardinals - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nick Madrigal -- with a slugging percentage of .280 in his past 10 games, including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jordan Montgomery on the hill, on May 10 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Cardinals.
Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Nick Madrigal At The Plate
- Madrigal is hitting .273 with three doubles, a triple and two walks.
- In 14 of 26 games this season (53.8%) Madrigal has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (15.4%).
- He has not homered in his 26 games this year.
- Madrigal has driven in a run in four games this season (15.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in seven of 26 games (26.9%), including multiple runs twice.
Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|9
|10 (58.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (44.4%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (11.1%)
|6 (35.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (11.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (22.2%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Cardinals' 4.40 team ERA ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (43 total, 1.2 per game).
- Montgomery (2-4 with a 3.29 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his eighth of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the lefty tossed six innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 30-year-old's 3.29 ERA ranks 30th, 1.220 WHIP ranks 41st, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 42nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
