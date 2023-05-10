Hanser Alberto Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Royals - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Hanser Alberto (hitting .267 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, two home runs, a walk and seven RBI), battle starter Brad Keller and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Royals.
Hanser Alberto Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Brad Keller
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Hanser Alberto At The Plate
- Alberto has four doubles, three home runs and a walk while hitting .273.
- Alberto enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .389 with two homers.
- In eight of 16 games this year (50.0%), Alberto has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in 18.8% of his games this season, and 6.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Alberto has driven home a run in five games this season (31.3%), including more than one RBI in 18.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In eight of 16 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Hanser Alberto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|9
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (55.6%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (11.1%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (55.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (33.3%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (44.4%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Royals' 5.55 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to allow 51 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Keller (2-3 with a 4.67 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his eighth of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander went 4 1/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up six earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.
- In seven games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed a 4.67 ERA and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .276 to opposing hitters.
