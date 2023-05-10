Gavin Sheets Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Royals - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Gavin Sheets (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 75 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Brad Keller and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Royals.
Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Brad Keller
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Gavin Sheets At The Plate
- Sheets is hitting .264 with a double, four home runs and seven walks.
- In 14 of 25 games this year (56.0%) Sheets has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (16.0%).
- He has homered in four games this year (16.0%), leaving the park in 5% of his chances at the plate.
- Sheets has driven home a run in six games this season (24.0%), including more than one RBI in 12.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored a run in eight of 25 games so far this year.
Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|14
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (57.1%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (14.3%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (35.7%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (21.4%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (21.4%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.55).
- The Royals surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (51 total, 1.4 per game).
- Keller (2-3) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 4.67 ERA in 34 2/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing 11 hits.
- In seven games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.67, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .276 against him.
