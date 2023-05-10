The Chicago White Sox, including Gavin Sheets (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 75 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Brad Keller and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Royals.

Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Brad Keller

Brad Keller TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Explore More About This Game

Gavin Sheets At The Plate

Sheets is hitting .264 with a double, four home runs and seven walks.

In 14 of 25 games this year (56.0%) Sheets has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (16.0%).

He has homered in four games this year (16.0%), leaving the park in 5% of his chances at the plate.

Sheets has driven home a run in six games this season (24.0%), including more than one RBI in 12.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored a run in eight of 25 games so far this year.

Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 14 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (57.1%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (35.7%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (21.4%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

Royals Pitching Rankings