The Chicago Cubs, including Dansby Swanson and his .545 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including seven extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 3-for-5 with two doubles and a home run) against the Cardinals.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson is batting .285 with eight doubles, three home runs and 24 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 43rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 19th and he is 93rd in slugging.

Swanson has reached base via a hit in 19 games this season (of 35 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.

He has homered in 8.6% of his games this season, and 1.9% of his plate appearances.

Swanson has picked up an RBI in 25.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 8.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 14 games this year (40.0%), including five multi-run games (14.3%).

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 15 12 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (46.7%) 6 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (40.0%) 9 (45.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (33.3%) 2 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%) 7 (35.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (13.3%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings