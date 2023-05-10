The St. Louis Cardinals (13-24) will attempt to sweep the Chicago Cubs (17-19) at Wrigley Field on Wednesday, at 7:40 PM ET.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Justin Steele (5-0) to the mound, while Jordan Montgomery (2-4) will answer the bell for the Cardinals.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Probable Pitchers: Steele - CHC (5-0, 1.45 ERA) vs Montgomery - STL (2-4, 3.29 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Steele

Steele (5-0) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his eighth start of the season.

The left-hander gave up one earned run in seven innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the Miami Marlins.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 1.45 and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .200 in seven games this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Steele has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Montgomery

Montgomery (2-4 with a 3.29 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his eighth of the season.

In his last appearance on Saturday, the left-hander threw six innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.

The 30-year-old has amassed a 3.29 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season, while allowing a batting average of .250 to opposing batters.

Montgomery is looking to build on a third-game quality start streak in this outing.

Montgomery is looking for his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 frames per start.

The 30-year-old's 3.29 ERA ranks 30th, 1.220 WHIP ranks 41st, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 42nd among qualifying pitchers this season.

