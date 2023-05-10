Top Player Prop Bets for Cubs vs. Cardinals on May 10, 2023
Player prop bet options for Paul Goldschmidt, Cody Bellinger and others are listed when the St. Louis Cardinals visit the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Wednesday (at 7:40 PM ET).
Cubs vs. Cardinals Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs
Cody Bellinger Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
Bellinger Stats
- Bellinger has 37 hits with nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 15 walks. He has driven in 19 runs with nine stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .291/.370/.543 on the season.
Bellinger Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 9
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Marlins
|May. 7
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|vs. Marlins
|May. 6
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|vs. Marlins
|May. 5
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Jordan Montgomery Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -115)
Montgomery Stats
- Jordan Montgomery (2-4) will take the mound for the Cardinals, his eighth start of the season.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.
- Montgomery will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 30-year-old's 3.29 ERA ranks 30th, 1.220 WHIP ranks 41st, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 42nd.
Montgomery Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Tigers
|May. 5
|6.0
|6
|2
|2
|6
|1
|at Dodgers
|Apr. 29
|6.2
|5
|1
|1
|7
|2
|at Giants
|Apr. 24
|6.0
|5
|1
|0
|6
|1
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Apr. 18
|4.0
|10
|7
|7
|2
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Apr. 13
|6.1
|6
|2
|2
|5
|2
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Goldschmidt has 44 hits with 14 doubles, seven home runs, 18 walks and 20 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He's slashing .308/.393/.552 on the season.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cubs
|May. 9
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Cubs
|May. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|May. 7
|4-for-5
|4
|3
|4
|13
|1
|vs. Tigers
|May. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|May. 5
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|5
|0
