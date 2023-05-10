Player prop bet options for Paul Goldschmidt, Cody Bellinger and others are listed when the St. Louis Cardinals visit the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Wednesday (at 7:40 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Cubs vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Bellinger Stats

Bellinger has 37 hits with nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 15 walks. He has driven in 19 runs with nine stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .291/.370/.543 on the season.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals May. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals May. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Marlins May. 7 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 2 vs. Marlins May. 6 1-for-4 2 0 0 2 1 vs. Marlins May. 5 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Bet on player props for Cody Bellinger or other Cubs players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Jordan Montgomery Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Montgomery Stats

Jordan Montgomery (2-4) will take the mound for the Cardinals, his eighth start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.

Montgomery will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 30-year-old's 3.29 ERA ranks 30th, 1.220 WHIP ranks 41st, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 42nd.

Montgomery Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Tigers May. 5 6.0 6 2 2 6 1 at Dodgers Apr. 29 6.2 5 1 1 7 2 at Giants Apr. 24 6.0 5 1 0 6 1 vs. Diamondbacks Apr. 18 4.0 10 7 7 2 0 vs. Pirates Apr. 13 6.1 6 2 2 5 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Justin Steele's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has 44 hits with 14 doubles, seven home runs, 18 walks and 20 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashing .308/.393/.552 on the season.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs May. 9 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Cubs May. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers May. 7 4-for-5 4 3 4 13 1 vs. Tigers May. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers May. 5 3-for-5 1 0 0 5 0

Bet on player props for Paul Goldschmidt or other Cardinals players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.