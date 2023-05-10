On Wednesday, May 10, Paul Goldschmidt's St. Louis Cardinals (13-24) visit Cody Bellinger's Chicago Cubs (17-19) at Wrigley Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:40 PM ET.

The Cardinals are the favorite in this one, at -115, while the underdog Cubs have -105 odds to upset. The over/under is 7.5 runs for the matchup.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Jordan Montgomery - STL (2-4, 3.29 ERA) vs Justin Steele - CHC (5-0, 1.45 ERA)

Cubs vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have been favorites in 20 games this season and won nine (45%) of those contests.

The Cardinals have a 9-11 record (winning 45% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for St. Louis.

The Cardinals were the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and they finished 1-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), St. Louis combined with its opponents to go over the total six times.

The Cubs have been underdogs in 13 games this season and have come away with the win six times (46.2%) in those contests.

This season, the Cubs have come away with a win six times in 11 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cubs have been underdogs once in the past 10 games and lost that contest.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in the last 10 games with a total.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dansby Swanson 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+230) Nick Madrigal 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+1350) 0.5 (+340) Seiya Suzuki 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+165) Ian Happ 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+210) Cody Bellinger 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+210)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 18th 3rd Win NL Central +450 - 2nd

